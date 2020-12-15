TheStreet Downgrades CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to C+

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $853.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $876.91 and its 200 day moving average is $803.94. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 218.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.