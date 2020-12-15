Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28.60 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $85.05 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00062387 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

