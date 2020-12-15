Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $240.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $257.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

