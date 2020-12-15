Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 764 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in argenx by 123.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in argenx by 15.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in argenx by 22.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in argenx by 534.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $303.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68. argenx SE has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $311.27.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.54 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

