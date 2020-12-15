Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,337 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,411,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after buying an additional 202,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

SPSC opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $104.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

