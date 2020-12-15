Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.39.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $256.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

