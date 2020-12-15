Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,716.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 28.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $639.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $606.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,666.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $654.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,084 shares of company stock worth $102,021,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.34.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.