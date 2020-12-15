Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

