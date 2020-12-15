Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 24,092 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 118.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $136,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

TDC stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.