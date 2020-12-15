Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,632 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.74.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

