Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,944 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 279.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after purchasing an additional 894,369 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $52,026,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 161.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 758,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

LW opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.