Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 6,865 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

