Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 197.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after buying an additional 936,219 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 78.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,737,000 after buying an additional 236,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 139.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

