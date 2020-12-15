Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 1.04% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000.

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

