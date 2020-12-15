Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 27.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 34.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $247.60 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $269.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.73. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

