Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $319.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $358.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.28.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $1,207,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,302,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,740,009 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.