Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $346.58 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $391.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.35 and a 200-day moving average of $313.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

