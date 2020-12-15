Townsquare Capital LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,047.97.

SHOP opened at $1,059.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,736.32, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,001.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

