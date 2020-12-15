Townsquare Capital LLC Has $923,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BURL shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $230.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

