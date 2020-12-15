Townsquare Capital LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $230.95 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

