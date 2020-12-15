Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

D stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,723.50, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

