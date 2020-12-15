Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

