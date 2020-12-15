Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 74.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,618,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $210,807,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 9.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,491,000 after acquiring an additional 205,723 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 85.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 349,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,227,000 after acquiring an additional 160,552 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,618.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,414.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,150.85. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,640.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,112.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

