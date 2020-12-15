Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after buying an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,749 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,941. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS stock opened at $128.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.