Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $185,907,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. ValuEngine lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

