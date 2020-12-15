Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.62.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $342.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

