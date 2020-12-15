Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,914,000. Paul John Balson acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 10.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 16.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $245.01 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $255.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average of $217.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

