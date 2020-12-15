Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after buying an additional 215,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.