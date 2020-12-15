Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

