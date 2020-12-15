Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

