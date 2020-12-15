TUI’s (TUIFF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. TUI has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
TUI Company Profile
Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.