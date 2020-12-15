TUI’s (TUIFF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. TUI has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

