Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Twilio by 138.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 494.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $358,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,659 shares of company stock valued at $52,949,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $350.09 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $358.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

