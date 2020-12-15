Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Twitter by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $68,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,418 shares of company stock worth $14,448,036 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

