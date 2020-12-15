U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,551 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,695,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

