Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Shares of UEIC opened at $51.66 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the period.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
