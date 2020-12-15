Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

