Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
UEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $710.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
