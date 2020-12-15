Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $710.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

