Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,399 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of Guardant Health worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,100,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 32.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $22,707,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,317,456 shares in the company, valued at $344,750,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,444,718 shares of company stock valued at $754,331,259. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

