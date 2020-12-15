Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 15,398 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.45. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $181.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

