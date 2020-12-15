Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $55,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.