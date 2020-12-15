Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.72.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $160.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

