Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 148 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

