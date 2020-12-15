Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,426 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.