Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.62. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vectrus by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

