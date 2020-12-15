VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEON. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. VTB Capital raised VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.14.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in VEON by 894.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VEON by 21.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,176 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in VEON by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VEON by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 602,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

