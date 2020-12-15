VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.14.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in VEON by 4.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

