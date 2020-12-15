VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.14.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in VEON by 4.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Analyst Recommendations for VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit