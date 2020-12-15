Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $211.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.04. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

