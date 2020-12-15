Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

