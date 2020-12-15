Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,269 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.59.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

