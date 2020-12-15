Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

